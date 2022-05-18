Cody Simpson, pop star turned swimmer, blasts onto national squad



Cody Simpson has put the ending touches on one of the crucial exceptional tales in Australian sport, finishing his audacious swap from worldwide pop star to elite athlete by blasting his means onto the national squad for this 12 months’s FINA World Championships and the Commonwealth Video games.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast, who toured the world as a youngster and counts Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadad as former flames, completed third within the 100m butterfly to safe a dream call-up to the Dolphins on the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide on Wednesday night time.

Cody Simpson catches his breath after ending third within the males’s 100-metre butterfly closing throughout day one of many 2022 Australian Swimming Championships. Credit score:Getty

The squads received’t be named till the top of the meet however with second-placed Kyle Chalmers not swimming on the World Championships and the Australians in a position to take three particular person swimmers to the Commonwealth Video games, Simpson ought to begin getting measured for his first inexperienced and gold tracksuit.

Olympic finalist Matt Temple received in 51.50s, with Chalmers robust on the finish to complete second in 51.67. Simpson wasn’t in a position to replicate the 51.79 warmth swim from Wednesday morning however his time of 51.96 was bang on the FINA qualifying mark.