Cody Simpson says he doesn’t want to be ‘pigeonholed’ as he chases his Olympic dreams

Cody Simpson is nicely on his approach to reaching his dreams of Olympic glory.

And on Saturday, the 24-year-old, who hails from Queensland’s Gold Coast, spoke to The Every day Telegraph about balancing music with being an elite swimmer.

‘I do not’ want to be pigeonholed,’ he stated of being each an artist and an athlete.

He additionally revealed the significance of ‘compartmentalising’ his life when balancing each his music and athletic careers.

‘It is essential, I assume, in life to compartmentalise and have durations the place you’ll be able to type of give the hassle to totally different factor and totally different objectives and ambitions that you could have,’ he stated.

The On My Thoughts singer advised the publication that he had initially wished to be a swimmer in his 20s, after which grow to be a musician – however stated the deliberate had actually gone the opposite approach round.

Cody, who made his official return to the pool final yr, has proven a formidable efficiency within the water which he is pleased with.

He stated: ‘The truth that I am already type of up there and racing is nice enjoyable and I am forward of the place I assumed I might be.’

This comes after his mom Angie admitted to the the Courier Mail that she was in opposition to Cody returning to swimming at first, however it was his ‘burning want’ for the game that modified her thoughts.

She stated she had advised him: ‘Take a look at all you’ve got executed, all you’ve got achieved, you’ve got been on Broadway, you’ve got executed this, you’ve got executed that and also you want to swap it for that solitude, for that hard-core work you will have to put in, the hours up and down the pool?”

Cody then made his case to his mum and defined that he had unfinished enterprise within the pool.

In accordance to Angie, he stated: ‘It is about seeing one thing by way of that I by no means completed, and it is about having a crack. I want to give it a purple scorching go, and if it goes nowhere, honest sufficient, but when I do not do it now I will by no means do it.’