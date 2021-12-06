Cognitive Rehab: One Patient’s Painstaking Path Through Long Covid Therapy



Over time, Ms. Purvis, a speech-language pathologist, increased the order of the exercises: put the numbers in descending order, repeat the opposite sentence. She raised her voice and distracted Guess Ms. Lewis’s busy work environment. She kept the door open, turned on the television news, and finally held a session at the bustling physical therapy gym.

In the midst of treadmills, exercise bikes, and other patient conversations, Ms. Lewis worked diligently to arrange the cards to be played in ascending order and to flip spelling numbers like “T”. With that Ms. Purvis read the words, and Ms. Lewis tried to raise her hand when she began with “B”.

“You missed 12, which is a lot more than you normally miss,” Ms. Purvis said.

“Hey,” Ms. Lewis sighed, her fingers glistening.

Two days later, asked to start at 1 and subtract 4 by adding 9 repeatedly until it reached 130, Ms. Lewis was stopping and slowing down.

“Oh my God,” she exclaimed as she finished. “He was a tough one.”

But then, she remembered exactly the four statements she read at the beginning of the session, in which “rubber bands last longer when refrigerated.”

“It’s challenging,” she told Ms Purvis. “I’m not too disappointed, though.”

As physical or cognitive exertion exacerbates symptoms for some patients, Drs. Roth said AbilityLab urges patients to “push themselves as much as possible, but not beyond that.”