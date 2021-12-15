Cohoes awarded almost $3M for improvement projects





COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes has been awarded $2.91 million in New York State Regional Economic Development Council funding. The funding will go toward four projects to help restore the city, enact green initiatives and revitalize infrastructure.

“We thank Governor Kathy Hochul, the state funding agencies, and the Capital Region Economic Development Council for this vote of confidence in our agenda,” said Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler. “We have invaluable historic assets in Cohoes. Preserving and enhancing these assets, and doing it with a clean energy focus, will benefit our community and the entire region now and into the future.”

The projects are also being supported by other federal, state, and foundation grants along with funds from the city’s “Historic Cleaner Greener Cohoes” initiative.

Projects:

Historic Cohoes City Hall Restoration Project: a $500,000 grant from the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Historic Preservation program to fund a $1.15 million project to restore the slate roof and preserve the masonry on City Hall.

Historic Cohoes City Hall Carbon Neutral Initiative: a $1,050,000 grant from the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority’s Carbon Neutral Economic Development Program to fund a $2.8 million project to improve the building’s energy performance by converting the HVAC system to electric and restoring/replacing some of the 330 windows.

White Street Corridor Streetscape and Pocket Park Improvement Project: a $460,000 grant from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities Grant Program for a $900,000 project to improve walkability and incorporate a “Climate Smart” community pocket park along the White Street corridor between Main and Mohawk Streets.

Hudson River Waterfront Public Access Park project: a $900,450 grant from the NYS Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Grant program to fund the $1.3 million construction of a park that will provide public access to its Hudson River waterfront. The park will include a public dock for non-motorized boats, a pavilion, and picnic area.

A full list of New York State Regional Economic Development Council grant recipients can be found on the New York State website.