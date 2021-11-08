Coinbase acquires Agara to further India push



Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, has acquired Agara, an artificial intelligence-powered support platform, to further its India push.

Coinbase began hiring in India this year and expanding to build a high-quality tech hub. Pankaj Gupta, VP of engineering and site lead, India, had said in July that the company was on the lookout for acquisitions in India given the growth in crypto native talent in the country. “To support our ambitious growth plans in India, we are also exploring startup acquisitions and acquihires. Founders who might be interested in joining Coinbase’s journey and mission, please contact me,” he had said.

Welcome @quartermiler, @segmenta and @AgaraLabs to @Coinbase. Looking forward to building some cool stuff together! https://t.co/ahShzWq2X6 — 𝚙𝚗𝚔𝚓.𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@pankaj) 1635827283000

The Nasdaq-listed firm plans to leverage the platform’s deep learning and conversational AI technology to automate and enhance its customer experience tools, according to a company

blog post on Tuesday.

“The acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class support for customers, and brings Agara’s deep expertise in machine learning and natural language processing to Coinbase’s engineering team,” Manish Gupta, executive vice president (engineering) at Coinbase Global, said in the blog post.

“It also reconfirms our strategy to continue to build out our tech hub in India,” he added.

Agara’s team would add to “our rapidly growing presence across the country”, the blog read. “Together, we will continue to advance Coinbase’s mission of increasing economic freedom around the world.”

