Coinbase made $771 million in profit in the first quarter, benefiting from crypto mania.

Coinbase, certainly one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency enterprises, was valued at $85 billion final month when it went public. Its itemizing was a serious milestone for an trade that had lengthy been derided as too dangerous or unsafe for mainstream traders. Coinbase makes it straightforward for patrons to purchase and promote digital currencies like Bitcoin, and it takes a reduce of every transaction.

Bitcoin and different digital currencies have surged in worth in latest months as patrons have discovered new makes use of for the belongings and as a wave of market manias have gripped the monetary world throughout the pandemic. That surge has additionally pushed development and income for Coinbase. It mentioned Thursday that 56 million folks have been verified on its platform, up from 34 million a yr earlier.

However Coinbase’s share value has dropped as cryptocurrencies have fallen from their highs and its market capitalization now stands at $53 billion. On Wednesday, Elon Musk, chief govt of Tesla and a vocal cryptocurrency supporter, tweeted that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin as fee for automobiles, citing environmental causes, and Bitcoin’s worth dropped. One Bitcoin was price below $50,000 on Thursday, down from greater than $63,000 in mid-April.

Coinbase has additionally confronted criticism because it has grown. Clients have mentioned the firm has ignored their pleas for assist when their digital fortunes have been stolen or after they have been locked out of their accounts. Present and former staff have additionally mentioned Coinbase has handled Black and girls staff unfairly.

This week, Coinbase mentioned it was growing compensation for its staff because it tried to remain aggressive and scale back uncertainty. Workers will not negotiate for salaries when beginning at the firm, which “can disproportionately depart girls and underrepresented minorities behind,” it mentioned in a weblog submit.