CoinSwitch Kuber brand ambassador: CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador



Leading crypto asset trading platform CoinSwitch Kuber has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador.

The move is aimed to connect with millennials and Gen-Z users by featuring Ranveer Singh in its ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign.

CoinSwitch Kuber claims to be India’s fastest growing crypto platform with a base of over 10 million users. CoinSwitch will work with the actor on highlighting the growing acceptance of crypto in India while enhancing crypto awareness and trust in this emerging asset class.







The platform recently turned into a unicorn after raising $260 million from major private equity players like Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “We are excited to have Ranveer Singh join us as our brand ambassador. Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online.”

Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world.

CoinSwitch Kuber is a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges. The startup, which began operations in India in June 2020, offers buying of over 100 coins at zero fee.

