CoinSwitch Kuber: CoinSwitch Kuber plans to expand beyond cryptos, onboards Krishna Hegde



New Delhi: CoinSwitch Kuber has onboarded Krishna Hegde to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of new initiatives. CoinSwitch Kuber is planning to expand beyond cryptocurrencies.

Hegde will play a pivotal role in integrating crypto with traditional financial products on the platform to make CoinSwitch Kuber India’s preferred investment destination.

According to the sources, CoinSwitch Kuber is aiming to enter the stockbroking and mutual fund business, aiming to become a one-stop solution for all financial needs of the generation Z and millennial investors.







Hegde has rich experience in setting up new-age financial products in India. He has served Paytm as Senior Vice President, where launched various products. He also had a stint at Setu and Barclays.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber said, that we are in our growth phase and strive to build innovative financial products in crypto and beyond that make investments easier.

“With his extensive knowledge of the industry and history of building innovative financial offerings for the digital native consumers, Krishna will play a critical role in helping us get closer to this goal,” he added.

CoinSwitch Kuber is India’s largest and most valued crypto platform with more than 11 million users which offer more than 100 digital coins.

Founded in 2017, the platform is backed by investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Venture.

Krishna Hegde, Senior Vice President – New Initiatives said, “The Indian crypto industry is currently ripe for innovations and I am excited to join CoinSwitch Kuber, the leading and most valued crypto company in the country.”

CoinSwitch Kuber has raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become India’s most valued crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

Recently, the company appointed Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador to strengthen its connection with the younger generation.

