Colby Covington outwrestles Jorge Masvidal, wins by unanimous decision at UFC 272



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Colby Covington, the No. 1-ranked Welterweight, won by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45) against George Masvidal at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Covington relied on his wrestling skills to take care of Masvidal. To the right of the five rounds, Covington tried to submit to Masvidal with a back-nude chokehold, but he was able to avoid them. Masvidal had a chance in the fourth round when he knocked out Covington with his right hand, but the fighter was able to rise and Masvidal failed to capitalize.

After the match, Covington felt the need to call up former teammate Dustin Poirier, who trained with Masvidal in the American top team.

“I just took care of Miami’s street garbage,” Covington said after the match. “Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana Wetland’s garbage. Where are you, Dustin Poir?”

In November, Covington fell to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a unanimous decision. He has won and lost his last four matches, but Usman is the only fighter since 2015 to have beaten Covington.

Masvidal last won a fight against Nat Diaz in November 2019.