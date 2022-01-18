Cold Case Team Shines New Light on Betrayal of Anne Frank – Gadget Clock





A chilly case staff that combed by proof for 5 years in a bid to unravel one of World Warfare II’s enduring mysteries has reached what it calls the “most probably situation” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her household.

Their reply, outlined in a brand new e book referred to as “The Betrayal of Anne Frank A Cold Case Investigation,” by Canadian educational and writer Rosemary Sullivan, is that it might have been a outstanding Jewish notary referred to as Arnold van den Bergh, who disclosed the key annex hiding place of the Frank household to German occupiers to avoid wasting his circle of relatives from deportation and homicide in Nazi focus camps.

“We now have investigated over 30 suspects in 20 completely different situations, leaving one situation we prefer to consult with because the most probably situation,” mentioned filmmaker Thijs Bayens, who had the concept to place collectively the chilly case staff, that was led by retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke, to forensically look at the proof.

Bayens was fast so as to add that, “we don’t have 100% certainty.”

“There is no such thing as a smoking gun as a result of betrayal is circumstantial,” Bayens instructed The Related Press on Monday.

The Franks and 4 different Jews hid within the annex, reached by a secret staircase hidden behind a bookcase, from July 1942 till they had been found in August 1944 and deported to focus camps.

Solely Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived the warfare. Anne and her sister died within the Bergen-Belsen focus camp. Anne was 15.

The diary Anne wrote whereas in hiding was printed after the warfare and have become a logo of hope and resilience that has been translated into dozens of languages and browse by thousands and thousands.

However the id of the one who gave away the situation of their hiding place has all the time remained a thriller, regardless of earlier investigations.

The staff’s findings counsel that Otto Frank was one of the primary to listen to in regards to the doable involvement of Van den Bergh, a outstanding member of the Jewish neighborhood in Amsterdam.

A quick be aware, a typed copy of an nameless tip delivered to Otto Frank after the warfare, names Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, as the one who knowledgeable German authorities in Amsterdam the place to seek out the Frank household, the researchers say.

The be aware was an ignored half of a decades-old Amsterdam police investigation that was reviewed by the staff, which used synthetic intelligence to investigate and draw hyperlinks between archives around the globe.

The Anne Frank Home museum within the canal-side Amsterdam constructing that features the key annex welcomed the brand new analysis, however mentioned it additionally leaves questions unanswered. The museum gave the researchers entry to its archives for the chilly case undertaking.

“No, I don’t assume we are able to say {that a} thriller has been solved now. I feel it’s an fascinating concept that the staff got here up with,” mentioned museum director Ronald Leopold. “I feel they provide you with lots of fascinating info, however I additionally assume there are nonetheless many lacking items of the puzzle. And people items have to be additional investigated with the intention to see how we are able to worth this new concept.”

Bayens mentioned the hunt for the betrayer was additionally a means of in search of an evidence of how the horror of the Nazi occupation compelled some members of a as soon as close-knit Amsterdam neighborhood to show on each other.

How did facism convey folks “to the determined level of betraying one another, which is an terrible, actually terrible state of affairs?” he mentioned.

“We went in search of a perpetrator and we discovered a sufferer,” Bayens mentioned.