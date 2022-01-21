Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank





AMSTERDAM — A chilly case team that combed via proof for 5 years in a bid to unravel one of World Struggle II’s enduring mysteries has reached what it calls the “most definitely situation” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her household.

Their reply, outlined in a new e book referred to as “The Betrayal of Anne Frank A Cold Case Investigation,” by Canadian educational and writer Rosemary Sullivan, is that it may have been a outstanding Jewish notary referred to as Arnold van den Bergh, who disclosed the key annex hiding place of the Frank household to German occupiers to avoid wasting his family from deportation and homicide in Nazi focus camps.

“We have now investigated over 30 suspects in 20 completely different situations, leaving one situation we prefer to seek advice from because the most definitely situation,” mentioned filmmaker Thijs Bayens, who had the concept to place collectively the chilly case team, that was led by retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke, to forensically look at the proof.

Bayens was fast so as to add that, “we don’t have 100% certainty.”

“There isn’t a smoking gun as a result of betrayal is circumstantial,” Bayens instructed The Related Press on Monday.

The Franks and 4 different Jews hid within the annex, reached by a secret staircase hidden behind a bookcase, from July 1942 till they had been found in August 1944 and deported to focus camps.

Solely Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived the struggle. Anne and her sister died within the Bergen-Belsen focus camp. Anne was 15.

The diary Anne wrote whereas in hiding was revealed after the struggle and have become an emblem of hope and resilience that has been translated into dozens of languages and skim by tens of millions.

However the id of the one who gave away the situation of their hiding place has at all times remained a thriller, regardless of earlier investigations.

The team’s findings recommend that Otto Frank was one of the primary to listen to in regards to the attainable involvement of Van den Bergh, a outstanding member of the Jewish neighborhood in Amsterdam.

A short observe, a typed copy of an nameless tip delivered to Otto Frank after the struggle, names Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, as the one who knowledgeable German authorities in Amsterdam the place to seek out the Frank household, the researchers say.

The observe was an missed half of a decades-old Amsterdam police investigation that was reviewed by the team, which used synthetic intelligence to research and draw hyperlinks between archives world wide.

The Anne Frank Home museum within the canal-side Amsterdam constructing that features the key annex welcomed the new analysis, however mentioned it additionally leaves questions unanswered. The museum gave the researchers entry to its archives for the chilly case venture.

“No, I don’t suppose we are able to say {that a} thriller has been solved now. I believe it’s an attention-grabbing concept that the team got here up with,” mentioned museum director Ronald Leopold. “I believe they give you lots of attention-grabbing data, however I additionally suppose there are nonetheless many lacking items of the puzzle. And people items must be additional investigated with a view to see how we are able to worth this new concept.”

Bayens mentioned the hunt for the betrayer was additionally a approach of in search of an evidence of how the horror of the Nazi occupation compelled some members of a as soon as close-knit Amsterdam neighborhood to show on each other.

How did facism carry individuals “to the determined level of betraying one another, which is an terrible, actually terrible scenario?” he mentioned.

“We went in search of a perpetrator and we discovered a sufferer,” Bayens mentioned.