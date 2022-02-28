Cold War may have ended, but the battle never did



It was called “Sister City”.

The Berlin Wall collapsed in a heap of rubble. The Cold War was melting away. The Soviet Union will soon collapse.

I worked as a reporter for WKRC-AM in Cincinnati when I was in college in 1990. Queen City formed a sister city partnership with Kharkiv, Ukraine. And one spring morning in 1990, I went to Cincinnati airport to make a report as Kharkiv’s representatives were about to land. Cincinnati officials were waiting at the gate to greet their opponents (remember, this was a few years before 9/11).

President Dwight Eisenhower pushed for sister cities in the mid-1950s. It was an attempt to help American cities connect with foreign cities for cultural and sometimes economic exchanges. The program sometimes sought to connect cities with similar cultures or geographies or histories.

As I said, it’s long before 9/11. So I drove to the airport and pulled out the gate where the flight would land. There will be a little press conference, the arrival and departure of the digital TV screen will be announced.

I stood by the gate with the microphone in hand. The heavy metal door keeps swaying. And moments later, a small delegation went down the jetway. An Eastern Orthodox religious leader from Kharkiv’s Candy-striped Annunciation Cathedral set foot in front of everyone. Without persuasion, he prayed right there at the Delta sign. Incense was poured from his brass. It floats through the terminal, mixing with the smell of caramel corn and hot dogs.

Several Cincinnati officials spoke. Some Ukrainian officials spoke – through an interpreter. And then everyone was on their way. I grabbed my legal size, yellow notebook. Waiting for a flight from Tampa, he landed at an adjacent gate and knocked out a few scripts with his long arm. I then called the station from a payphone in the men’s room and submitted my reports.

It didn’t matter what that day in 1990 was called, who was there or what we smelled. That day was about the future.

Even then the Soviet Union was intact. But everyone felt that things were going to be different.

I was broadcast on the night of the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989. I keep running to the studio to get live, special report from ABC News. Multiple of their correspondents are reporting from the Brandenburg Gate and Forest. I clearly think a reporter signed off from “West Berlin”. A few days later, his results only changed to “Berlin”.

I was preaching on Christmas day in 1989 when the Romanians arrested and tried the dictator Nikolai Kousescu in Bucharest. They executed Seussescu in the middle of the night.

The winds of change in Eastern Europe have dominated almost every geopolitical news story for years.

In the autumn of 1990, East and West Germany reunited into the new “Germany”. By the spring of 1991, I was a student at East Berlin. On a sunny day, I took a long walk along the remnants of the Berlin Wall. I paused for a moment with the famous graffiti painting on a part of the wall depicting Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and East German dictator Erich Honecker kissing. I walked through an open Brandenburg Gate where many Germans – from East and West – screamed as the wall collapsed that night in November 1989.

I was shocked while traveling through East Germany. During one of the walks, my classmates and I stumbled upon a Soviet military base, one morning full of Calisthenic soldiers.

It was the NATO territory, at that stage, remember. And Soviet troops were on NATO soil. My classmates spoke briefly to one of the soldiers. He gave me a Soviet military cap and tie pin. I still have both.

We boarded the train and headed east as far as we could. We spent a few nights in Prague. Then to Budapest.

The world was changing.

Sometimes not for good.

In the summer of 1991, civil war broke out in the former Yugoslavia. Serbia and Croatia go first. The bloody “ethnic cleansing” conflict in Bosnia came later and left in the mid-90s.

In the summer of 1991, a coup attempt was made against Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Gorbachev finally realized that the gig was over. He broke up the Soviet Union in late 1991.

Although I was a “local” reporter, I told countless “local” stories about the collapse of Eastern Europe and the collapse of the Soviet Union from 1989 to early 1992. I recall a heated debate at a symposium on why Poland was lagging behind. The rest of Eastern Europe in democratic reform – although the “solidarity” movement began in the Gdansk shipyard in the 1980s.

I took a course at a new 15, undergraduate school dedicated to understanding the former Soviet republic. The class even compiled a survey of each of these new countries. Our task of examining each republic was more extensive than anything the CIA assembled.

A professor brought in Sergei, son of Nikita Khrushchev, to give a lecture on campus. She was also in the class I was studying about the Soviet Union. A classmate and I joked that when Khrushchev entered, we should take off our shoes and stop at the desk in the middle of his comment. During a speech by a Filipino diplomat to the UN in 1960, Khrushchev’s father infamously raped a shoe in front of his desk.

I have covered various forums at local universities about the changing global environment and what it means for the United States.

I recall an interview with a local congressman in Ohio in the early 1990’s who talked about how the federal government could “cut” defense spending soon after winning the Cold War. Budget hawks and military doves have dubbed the opportunity a “peace dividend.” A professor of musicology at the University of Cincinnati told me in an interview that political upheaval often drives creative and artistic careers. He suggested that we soon see Hungarian and Eastern European folk music growing in popularity.

I was on a morning shift in the late 1990’s when news of the diplomatic talks with Soviet Foreign Minister Edward Shevardnadze spread. When I wrote a story about Shevardnadze, my colleagues were shocked to learn that I knew he was not Russian, but Georgian. A few years later, Shevardnadze became the first leader of independent Georgia. I then fascinated the rest of the newsroom, noting that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was not Russian, but Georgian like Shevardnadze.

If you were a reporter in those days it would help to know such things.

Hope for the future.

The Baltic republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were the first former Soviet republics to adopt democracy. Lithuanian leader Vytautus Landsbergis and Czech leader Vaclav Havel were beloved in the West, attending regular American media interviews.

The earth seemed to tip over its axis. The Western world is full of optimism. Russia was forced to cut defense spending and plunged into a deep recession, it said.

Russia and the former Soviet satellite countries were decades behind the capitalist West. Millions of people have died in various proxy wars between the western and eastern blocs. The Cuban Missile Crisis, the war in Vietnam and Central America triggered the Cold War.

But it was suggested, perhaps not correctly, that the West finally won – not militarily – but with “Madonna and Coke”.

The United States emerged as the sole superpower in the world.

The end of the Cold War also meant two fundamental, geopolitical changes. For the first time in 500 years, the “Russian Empire” was no longer expanding. It was withdrawn. At that time, NATO began to occupy the doorsteps of Russia. Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined in the late 1990s. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia joined in 2004. The most recent country to sign up in 2020 is Northern Macedonia.

Such obstacles have naturally embarrassed Russia. NATO now dominates areas of influence that were once under Moscow.

However, in the mid-1990s, communism was again in charge in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics. Voters were still experimenting with democracy. But they were not electing “small D” Democrats.

There was a break in some parts of Eastern Europe that although the communist system stumbled, at least they had food.

But after 9/11, the United States and the West suddenly faced a new enemy: terrorism.

Vladimir Putin began systematically reorganizing the Russian military and consolidating its power for more than 20 years. Today, Putin is said to be trying to “rebuild the Soviet Union.”

This may not be entirely true. But it’s close.

So why is a reorganized Russia trying to reorganize parts of the Soviet Union? And if true, have the West ruined the last three decades since the end of the Cold War?

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine did not completely erase the “victory” of the Cold War in the West. But one thing is certain: the West has failed to prevent Russia’s rise from the ashes. The same rival, the United States, appears to have rallied more than three decades ago. As a result, the United States and Western Europe now face the same enemy of the Cold War.

The Cold War between the West Soviet Union could end. But the war never waned.