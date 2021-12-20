Cold wave continues in Delhi, Rajasthan-Himachal, chilled by cold

Weather forecast Live Updates: In many states of the country, cold has started increasing its outbreak. While there has been a sharp drop in the temperature in Delhi, the cold wave has increased the cold in the whole of North India including Rajasthan, Himachal. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that a low pressure is formed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, which is extending up to 5.8 km above sea level with a cyclonic circulation. It is likely to move east and northeast. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Nicobar Islands.

On the other hand, if we talk about Delhi, due to the cold wave, the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 4.4 degree Celsius on Monday morning. Along with this, the air quality also remained in the “poor” category.