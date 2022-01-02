Cold weather intensifies after snowfall in hilly areas Drass in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 16.8 degrees Celsius cold wave in delhi

The Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in the minimum temperature in the next few days.

In the hilly areas, the havoc of cold intensified after snowfall and rain. The lowest temperature was recorded at minus 16.8 degrees Celsius in Drass in Ladakh. After this, it was recorded minus 8.2 in Keylong in Himachal and minus 6.1 in Pahalgaon in Kashmir. At the same time, the cold wave continues in the plains of Northwest India including Delhi. The Meteorological Department has said that till January 3, light rain and snowfall may increase in the western Himalayas.

The cold wave has intensified at most places in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped below the freezing point and the Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in the temperature in the next few days. The Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in the minimum temperature in the next few days.

The department has said that there may be light rain and snowfall at some places of higher altitude in 24 hours. While there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and moderate intensity rain during January 4 to 6. At the same time, the temperature in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is also running below the freezing point. The lowest temperature in Uttarakhand (-9 degree Celsius) was recorded in Ranichauri.

At the same time, severe cold weather continued at most places in Punjab and Haryana with dense fog. According to the Meteorological Department data, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, 3.4 notches below normal.

The minimum temperature in Haryana’s Hisar was five degrees below normal i.e. two degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius, Narnaul three and Hisar two degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Dense fog engulfed Bathinda, Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana. According to the personal meteorological website ‘Skymet Weather’, the cyclonic circulation lies at 5.8 km above sea level in the south-west of the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Sri Lanka.

A Weak Western Disturbance is persisting over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. By January 4, a strong Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls occurred over South Coast of Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over Rayalaseema and parts of Interior Tamil Nadu and South Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snow may occur at isolated parts of Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Light to moderate rain may occur over Tamil Nadu Coasts with heavy to very heavy falls at some places. Light to moderate rains are possible over Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Light rain at isolated places over Kerala, South India Karnataka and Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. There is a possibility of increase or slight increase in minimum temperatures over Northwest India. During the next 48 hours, the minimum temperature of East India is likely to drop by two to three degrees.