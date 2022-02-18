Sports

‘Coldness’ of Kamila Valieva’s team toward skater ‘chilling to see,’ IOC chief says


Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Friday that he was annoyed by the “coolness” of Russian figure skater Camilla Valliver’s coaches after her fourth place in the women’s freestyle.

Valiva slipped more than once during her routine. The 15-year-old skater was obviously emotional as he finished his routine. His coach Iteri Tutbridge made it clear that he was not happy with the performance as the contestant came down from the ice.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee responds after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

“Why leave?” He was heard asking in Russian through The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain to me. Why? You let it go after that axle. Why?”

Bach commented on the pressure and harsh criticism on Valliver.

“When I later saw how he had been embraced by his closest team, as if it were a chill, it was cool to see him,” Bach said. “Instead of comforting her, trying to help her, you can feel this cool environment, this distance.”

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, arrives in the Yanking District of Beijing on Monday, February 7, 2022, 2022 for the men's landing at the Winter Olympics.

(AP Photo / Mark Schiffelbain)

The falls were characterless of Valliver who was influential in events ranging from women’s free skate. He was emotional immediately after his round, realizing the fact that he wasn’t making the podium.

Valiva, who has been in the spotlight for failing a drug test before the start of the Beijing Games, has had a medal ceremony since failing to stay in the top three.

Team ROC's Camilla Valiva talks to coach Iteri Tutberry during the women's singles freestyle on the 13th day of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China on February 17, 2022.

Team ROC’s Camilla Valiva talks to coach Iteri Tutberry during the women’s singles freestyle on the 13th day of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China on February 17, 2022.
(David Ramos / Getty Images)

Valivar has failed drug tests since December, which were released earlier this month, still hanging over his head. A full investigation could take months and could lead the Russian Olympic Committee to a gold medal in the team event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

