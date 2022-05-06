Cole Makar scores in OT, Avalanche beat Predators in Game 2



Cal Makar sent a low liner through the traffic and then quickly found himself surrounded by happy teammates.

Maybe the happiest was on the other end. After all, it was goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s 32nd birthday. The goal is quite a gift.

Makar scored 8:31 in overtime, Quamper saved 25 and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first round playoff series.

Makar received a rebound in the middle of the offensive zone and exploded on target – just as he had been all night. His 12 shots on goal was a new franchise play-off record.

“It just seemed like Pak was looking up at us tonight,” explained the humble Makar. “Not even me specifically, we were just trying to work around it.”

Nathan McKinnon also scored for Colorado, which faced a more intense Nashville defense after a 7-2 win in Game 1. Predators blocked 34 shots.

“We felt like we were with them the whole third period, and most of the time, the hockey gods will reward you for that hard work,” Makar said. “For us, we got a lucky one in overtime.”

The series moves to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

Yakov Trenin scored for Nashville.

Connor Ingram stepped up to stop 49 shots as he started his first post season. He allowed McKinnon’s goal in the first shot of the game and returned everything until Makar’s goal.

The 25-year-old Ingram relieved David Ritich in the first game and after scoring five goals in the first period of the Avalanche. The Predators are without top goaltender Juice Saros, who was ruled out due to a lower body injury but could return to the series later.

Ingram, whose parents took part in the game, said, “As a kid, you dreamed of it, got the chance to do it, and played in front of a crowd like this.” “It’s a lot of fun.”

Since moving to Denver, Avalanche has been 14-2 in a best-of-seven play-off series when they captured the first two games.

Colorado had a goal denied in the last second of the second period for goaltender’s intervention. Arturi Lehkonen fell on Ingram before a shot from Valerie Nichushkin went inside. Avalanche challenges the play and officials confirm the call to replay.

This puts Nashville in the power play to start the third. Shortly afterwards, Nichushkin got a 5-on-3 advantage at 1:52 when he went into the penalty box for a high-stick. But they could not capitalize. The best goal-scoring opportunity was at Makar’s break, only to land his shot in Ingram’s gloves.

Ingram was his best in the third period when he stopped a point-blank shot of Nazem Qadri with the left pad. Ingram spent most of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, where he went 30-17-9. He has played three regular seasons for Nashville this season.

His opponent praised Ingram’s efforts.

“He played great,” said Kumper. “Without much experience, he was ready to go. It made it difficult for our shooters.”

Both teams fought in the power play, a combined 0 for 8. There were a total of 110 hits.

“They’re the league’s top offensive team. They do it with a lot of teams,” said Predators coach John Hynes. “If you’re going to beat them, you have to have strong goaltending. I thought the way our guys defended and the way they played when they were under pressure was at that level tonight.”

The first time was completely different from Game 1 for the Predators, when they allowed five goals. This time, they overcame the snowfall by 11-8 points.

Trenin tied the game at 1-apis with 4:41 left in the first. He celebrated by jumping on the board behind the goal.

McKinnon scored the first goal in 5:25 action in the first shot of the game. He lined up a shot on Ingram’s stick side in a mini-breakway. McKinnon has 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists) in 52 career playoff games.

“He’s definitely a different animal in the playoffs,” Makar said. “So he’s probably the best player in the world.”

Makar’s shot

Goal Makar’s 12 shots surpassed the franchise play-off mark in the hands of Claude Lemieux, who twice took 11 shots in the post-season game (May 8, 1996, in Chicago and May 9, 1997, in Edmonton).

Mental health

Ingram has become a proponent of mental health, talking about tackling obsessive-compulsive disorder. He participated in an NHL player support program more than a year ago.

“It was a point in his life where he hit the bottom of the rock, but he really felt the support,” Hynes said. “He has grown up in multiple ways, both as a person and as a player.”

Josie’s assistant

Predators defender Roman Josie set the goal for Trenin to assist in 31 season posts throughout his career. This has tied Ryan Ellis the most in the history of hunters.