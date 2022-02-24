Sports

Colin Kaepernick initiative offering free autopsies to family members of ‘police related’ deaths

Colin Copernicus will offer free secondary autopsies to family members of people whose deaths are considered “politically related.”

Autopsies are part of a new initiative through Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and, according to KTVU, will collaborate with board-certified and preform autopsy pathologists.

According to the report, the pathologists will form a pre-autopsy and publish both the preliminary results as well as the final report to the families requesting them.

“We know that the prison industry complex, which includes the police and the police, tries to protect and serve its interests at all costs,” Kepernick said. The Autopsy Initiative is an important step in ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in times of need. “

Nicole Martin, program manager at the Autopsy Initiative, said she hopes it will be an asset for family members who have lost loved ones in police-related deaths.

“I’m excited about the impact of the initiative and look forward to being a resource for family members of those who have lost loved ones to police-related deaths,” Martin said.

The initiative seeks to allay the concerns of family members who may feel that the first autopsy was manipulated or biased.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, the program’s pathology co-ordinator, said the program would be performed by experienced forensic pathologists.

“I am really excited about this unique program. The opportunity for an impartial second autopsy, conducted by independent, experienced forensic pathologists in police-related deaths, will provide the victim’s family with the knowledge that the real facts of any such case have been thoroughly analyzed and deemed necessary.” That’s when it’s ready for use, “said Wecht.

