Colin Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from Morgan State University

1 day ago
Ex NFL Quarterback Colin Kepernick He’ll receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University this weekend for his work in social justice, the college introduced Tuesday.

Former President David Okay. Wilson San Francisco 49ers Quarterback filmmaker David E. Will probably be honored with Talbert and David Burton, who beforehand served on the Obama administration’s Small Enterprise Advisory Council.

The 49ers discuss to Colin Kepernick’s arm after a ‘surreal’ exercise with Rookie quarterback

“Management, honesty, innovation, variety, excellence and respect are the phrases on flags that adorn our campus or the phrases that we utter frankly as we learn our core values, who we’re and what Morgan graduates imply,” Wilson mentioned in a press release. Assertion.

In this September 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, California.

On this September 12, 2016, file picture, San Francisco 49ers security Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kepernick (7) kneel in the course of the nationwide anthem earlier than the NFL soccer sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, California.
(AP Picture / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

“With that in thoughts, we have intentionally sought out a group of people that actually embody these rules, and fortuitously we have put collectively a trio of numerous voices who’ve stood up and knelt down for the development and progress of the unvoiced, marginalized and marginalized.” Disadvantaged of the suitable to vote. ”

Kaepernick, who final performed within the league in 2016, has just lately pushed for a return to the NFL.

In April, he reunited with former Niners head coach Jim Harbaugh Michigan Spring sport, the place he participated in a throw audition for the NFL Scouts.

Colin Kepernick takes part in a throwing show during the halfway point of the Michigan Spring Soccer game on April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Colin Kepernick takes half in a throw present on the Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022, midway via the Michigan Spring Soccer sport at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
(Jaime Crawford / Getty Pictures)

“I do know proper now the scenario will most likely not let me come, step right into a beginning position. I do know although that I can be ready to work my approach up and present it in a short time,” he mentioned after the showcase.

Kaepernick was linked earlier Seattle Seahawks After speaking to head coach Pete Carroll. He additionally labored together with her earlier this month Philadelphia Eagles Intensive receiver Jalen Regor, Washington Commander Rookie Jahan Dotson and 49ers broad receiver Danny Grey.

Colin Kepernick looks to pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. The workout position was abruptly changed due to disagreements between Copernicus and the NFL.

Colin Kepernick appears to move throughout a personal NFL exercise held at Charles R. Drew Excessive College on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Exercise positions had been abruptly modified due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL.
(Picture by Carmen Mandato / Getty Pictures)

A spokesman for the college instructed Fox Baltimore that Kapernik had been invited to attend Saturday’s occasion.

