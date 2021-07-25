Collapse: Inside Lebanon’s Worst Economic Meltdown in More Than a Century

Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country still haunted by a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, is in the throes of a financial collapse that the World Bank says may be among the worst in the world since the mid-1800s It is closing in on families whose value for money has plummeted while the cost of almost everything has skyrocketed.

Since autumn 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value and annual inflation in 2020 was 84.9%. In June, the prices of consumer goods had almost quadrupled over the previous two years, according to government statistics. The huge explosion a year ago in the port of Beirut, which killed more than 200 people and left much of the capital in ruins, has only added to the desperation.

Lebanon observed a day of mourning on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the explosion, and government offices and most businesses were closed for the occasion. Large crowds gathered around Beirut to commemorate the day and denounce their government, which failed to determine the cause of the explosion and who was responsible for it, let alone hold anyone responsible.

The explosion has exacerbated the country’s long-brewing economic crisis, and there is little relief in sight.

Years of corruption and bad policies have left the state deeply in debt and the central bank unable to continue to support the currency, as it has for decades, due to declining foreign cash flow in the country. country. Now the economy’s bottom has fallen, leaving shortages of food, fuel and medicine.