Collector and IAS Transfer List News: Collector and IAS Transfer List News: Collector of 14 districts in Madhya Pradesh changed and 27 IAS transferred, see full list here: Collector of 14 districts changed in MP, see full list here

Highlights IAS officers were heavily replaced in the MP

The General Administration Department released a list of transfers of 27 IAS officers

District collectors of 14 districts in the state changed, the list announced on Saturday night

District Collectors of Mandsaur, Vidisha, Raisen, Dhar, Ashoknagar and Sidhi were also replaced.

Bhopal

Shivraj Sarkar underwent major administrative surgery late on Saturday night. More than two dozen IAS officers have been transferred. In addition, District Collectors of 14 districts (MP Collector Transfer News) have been replaced. These transfers are being linked to the upcoming by-elections in the state. Announcing the list of transfers. District Collectors of several districts including Raisen, Alirajpur, Sagar have been replaced.

In fact, there has been talk in the state for the past one week that the MP government is going to undergo a major administrative surgery. There were changes at the lower level in the past. Now senior officials in the ministry and IAS officers have been transferred. Due to the transfer of District Collector, there was a transfer of Head of Department in the State. Now the district collectors of 14 districts have been replaced. Incumbent District Collector of Hoshangabad Dhananjay Singh Bhadauria has been appointed as Additional Secretary, MP Government, Rural and Panchayat Department. Sagar Collector Deepak Singh has been made Additional Commissioner, Higher Education. Alirajpur District Collector Surakshi Gupta has been made Assistant Commissioner Handicrafts and Handloom, MP. Besides, Dhar District Collector Alok Kumar Singh has been made the Director of Panchayati Raj.

Collectors changed in these districts

Meanwhile, IAS officer of the 2011 batch Manoj Pushpa has become the District Collector of Alirajpur. Umashankar Bhargava of Vidisha, Gautam Singh of Mandsaur, Mujibur Rahman Khan of Sidhi, Neeraj Kumar Singh of Hoshangabad, Pankaj Jain of Dhar, Rohit Singh of Narsinghpur, Deepak Arya of Sagar, Arvind Kumar Dubey of Raisen, Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi of Niwari, Harsh Dixit of Rajgarh and Ashok Giri of Balaghat Uma Maheshwari has become R Collector.

I am in Delhi, if I am free I can come for tea … IAS Lokesh Jangid sent a message to the girl who appeared on Swara Bhaskar’s profile

It is worth noting that by-elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh in the coming days. There are one Lok Sabha and five Assembly by-elections. Apart from this, panchayat and civic body elections will also be held in the state. In such cases, it is considered a major surgery. At the same time, the government is saying that this is a normal process. His preparations had lasted several days. The final list has been released by the General Administration Department after receiving the final seal.