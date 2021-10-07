collectors who caught the bug

Bugs aren’t cute for most of us, but Volkswagen’s bugs can make you smile. Informally nicknamed both the Beetle and the Bug, the original Volkswagen Type 1 is the happy little car that won the hearts of American motorists with its quirky personality, its unique appearance, and a spectacular advertising campaign.

Although beloved today, the car that made Volkswagen a major automaker was born as a pet project of Adolf Hitler, who wanted an affordable vehicle for average Germans. But during Hitler’s time, this car never landed on the ground. Ferdinand Porsche and his team completed their design by 1938, but wartime production took precedence, and the Beetle was not mass-produced until the late 1940s.

Porsche has traditionally been credited as the manufacturer of the Beetle, but in 1953 his position was challenged by a Hungarian engineer, Béla Barény, who argued in court that he had built his first Beetle before Porsche built his first Beetle. A very similar machine was designed for -Benz. Thus Bug was born to two quarreling fathers.

Today, when 600 horsepower isn’t uncommon in a high-performance automobile, it can be hard to imagine how one could fall in love with a car that only had 25 horsepower on its first trip and had a range of 62 miles. It took almost forever to reach top speed. Hour. But an increasing number of classic car collectors and VW enthusiasts are obsessed with older Beatles, models from 1949 to 1965 that got 40 horsepower or less and a top speed of 60 to 72 mph. In order to achieve acceptable acceleration, pokey beetles are highly favored.