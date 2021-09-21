College Admission 2021: BBAU Admission 2021: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Entrance Examination from 28th September, Schedule Announced – NTA BBA Admission 2021 Entrance Exam Schedule, Check Updates

Highlights BBAU Admission 2021 Schedule Issued.

UG, PG entrance exam will be held from 28th September.

BBAU admission soon.

NTA BBAU entry 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021. The BBAU Exam 2021 will be conducted for admission of candidates for both undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who want to get admission in the University (Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University) can visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in to see more details.



Total number of courses

The total number of degree courses for the academic session 2021 – 22 is 15 for which the entrance examination (BBAU Admission 2021 test) will be conducted. The entrance test will be conducted for 40 PG courses. The exam will be conducted for five-year integrated course, diploma course and others.

When will the BBAU entrance exam 2021 be held?

According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the examination will be conducted across the country. It will be held between 28 to 30 September and 1 to 4 October 2021. The exam will have objective type and multiple choice questions, the exam will be conducted for a period of two hours. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode, hybrid or pen and paper mode.

BBAU Admission

Until now, tickets have not been issued by the NTA. Candidates keep checking the official website-bbauet.nta.nic.in for admission related updates. Candidates can write to [email protected] if they have any queries. Candidates can contact NTA’s Helpline Desk-011 40759000 for any clarification.

The admission process started from 14th August

The registration process for admission to BBAU courses started from 14th August 2021. The last date to apply for the course was 12 September 2021. Candidates are advised to check the information bulletin for UG courses before sitting for the exam. Candidates for PG courses issued by NTA must go through the information bulletin.

BBAU Entrance Exam Schedule

