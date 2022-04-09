College admissions scandal: Ex-USC water polo coach found guilty of taking bribes, test taker gets prison



A former Southern University water polo coach in Southern California was convicted on Friday of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to recruit ineligible students to join elite institutions and a candidate whose role was central to the college admissions scandal. Four months in jail.

The latest in a series of federal lawsuits against dozens of wealthy parents and school athletic administrators in a scandal involving 60-year-old Jovan Vavic that has clouded the university admissions process. Vavic declined to comment as he and his family left Boston federal court.

Prosecutors allege he took more than 200,000 in bribes for fake athletic credentials and nominated college applicants as water polo athletes for admission to the University of Los Angeles.

Defense attorneys say Vavic never took bribes and always worked in the best interests of the school and his team. They said he was raising money for his winning program, a claim that came from school athletic officials. The university fired him in 2019 after his arrest.

In a statement to Gadget Clock, the USC said: “We respect the judicial process and the decision of the jury.”

Prosecutors say Vavic also helped recruit others to the scheme, pointing to Wertap transcripts where he described the system as a “win-win” situation and where he encouraged a fellow coach to “just do it” with doubts about the scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wright told the jury Thursday, “Abadi’s own words tell you what you need to know.”

Vavik, who led the USC men’s and women’s water polo team to 16 national championships, was the only coach involved in the challenge, judging by his role in the project, in which wealthy parents bribed their children to enter the elite category. Schools using fraudulent test scores or bogus athletic achievements.

About 60 people have been indicted in “Operation Varsity Blues”, including “Full House” star Laurie Laughlin, her fashion designer husband Mosimo Gianuli and actress Felicity Hoffman.

Also on Friday, Mark Riedel, 39, was sentenced by a Florida federal courtroom to four months in prison for fraudulent conduct. He was charged with fraudulently accepting $ 240,000 for fraudulent ACT and SAT tests and other tests.

Between 2011 and February 2019, Riedel conspired with the so-called mastermind of the scheme, William “Rick” Singer, to secretly take college exams in place of students. Authorities say he used a fake ID with the student’s name and photo.

In some cases, he pretended to be the proctor of the exams and secretly corrected the exam answers after giving the students the exams. Riddle is usually paid ার 10,000 by Singer for each test. Singer’s clients pay her between $ 15,000 and $ 75,000 per test, the payments of which were formed as a controlled donation to the original Worldwide Foundation charity Singer.

The FBI stated that in some cases the students were unaware that their parents had cheated on the test.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.