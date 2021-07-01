College Athletes Cash In as Generations of Rules Fade Under Pressure



Yet Miami, which hosted Florida’s law-signing ceremony last year, has been one of the most aggressive schools to publicly defend name, image and likeness changes. In December, the school said it signed an agreement with the INFLCR, which works with many schools, to help students understand the opportunities ahead. At the time, football coach Manny Diaz hailed the deal as a way for players to “build your brand in the heart of one of the most dynamic cities in the world”.

Ahead of this week’s opening, King attended personal finance classes offered by the university on Wednesdays to sort out a myriad of issues. He enlisted his mother and brother to help him assess any offers that might come up, sketched out his ambitions for a podcast, and looked at the types of activities that were of most interest. Autograph signing and speaking engagements, he suggested, were his favorites.

With summer football obligations fulfilled around lunchtime, he said, there were still plenty of hours in the day to pick up the kind of gigs that athletes never had.

He said he plans to save a large chunk of his earnings and possibly send some of it back to Texas, as he contemplates life after his final season in Miami. He said he had no plans to immediately trade in his Jeep Wrangler for one of the scintillating imports that fill South Florida’s highways.

But as Thursday approaches, he said he was eager to finally win some of what he sees as his own. For too long, he and other players said, the system had worked for many – but not always for them.

“In a sense, you could say we took advantage of it,” he said. “I think a lot of people, they only see us on Saturdays, and that’s the problem. If they had seen what we do every day, day in and day out, then they will understand why it is so important for us to be paid.