College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ’25 after expansion talks fail



What started last summer with the enthusiastic unveiling of a plan for a 12-team college football playoff has stalled with winter news that the expansion won’t happen until at least 2026.

The CFP will remain in a four-team format through the 2025 season as postseason administrators have failed to agree on plans to extend the current deal before it expires.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t do anything,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco told the Associated Press on Friday. “Time was running out. The frustration also stems from the fact that I think we’ll finally get there and I think the 12-team is still the most promising scene.”

The CFP Management Committee, comprising 10 conference commissioners and the Athletic Director of Notre Dame, held a video conference earlier this week.

Areco, who released a letter Monday detailing the impediments to the expansion, said the call was intended to determine if anyone’s position had changed.

“The position hasn’t changed. So at the time, I guess the effects were clear,” he said.

Unable to break a stalemate, the commissioners have decided to abandon efforts to implement a 12-team format for the 2024 season and recommend that the presidents overseeing the playoffs stay with the current model.

The board of managers accepted the recommendation on Thursday and instructed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to be effective for the 2026 season.

“While the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an initial expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement on Friday. “I’m sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and the Management Committee as we determine what the playoffs will be like at the start of the 2026-2027 season.”

The decision to expand at first is not surprising. The commissioners had gridlocked their last-private meetings in early January and were unable to reach the consensus needed to move forward with the 12-team proposal they had been debating since June.

The presidents did not close the door on initial expansion after that meeting, but hopes for a deal were clearly dashed.

A few days after the meeting in Indianapolis, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took the strongest public position yet against the initial expansion, saying a new CFP format should not be so uncertainly prioritized throughout college sports.

On Friday, commissioners finally indicated that they had stopped trying to implement the final two-year extension of the CFP’s 12-year agreement with ESPN – a failure that would cost the conferences an estimated $ 450 million in additional revenue.

Now they will focus their attention on creating a new model even after the 2026 season when there is no contract.

The road to expansion seemed much smoother eight months ago, when the CFP publicly unveiled a 12-team plan. Even though details are yet to be made, the hope was that the deal could be reached by the autumn and a new format could be launched in the 2024 season.

About a month later, it was revealed that the Southeastern Conference was negotiating with Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 to join the Power House League, which has produced 12 of the last 17 national champions.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sanki was part of a four-person subcommittee that worked on the 12-team proposal for more than two years. The plan calls for a field consisting of six top-ranked conference champions on FBS and six major teams determined by the selection committee’s rankings.

The relatively new commissioners in the Big Ten, Pack-12 and ACC, already worried about a process that began before the CFP became involved, became even more frustrated after the SEC’s expansion plans were unveiled.

Since then, the process has stalled despite more than half a dozen private meetings with commissioners. Everyone agrees that the playoffs should be extended, but they disagree on when and how.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has said he favors automatic bids for Power Five League champions instead of the top six champions, regardless of the conference. The commissioners of the Non-Power Five Conference, against the so-called Group of Five, are the most vocal opponents.

Philips eight tends to push for a small expansion, if any.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said his conference, which puts one team in two of the eight playoffs, supports any number of formats involving eight or 12 teams. But he asked Rose Bowl to hold the slot in a new format during traditional New Year’s Day, and most of the others were not on board.

Meanwhile, the majority of the group was adamant in support of the initial 12-team proposal made by Sanki, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bolsby, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame Eddie Jack Swarbrick.

Sanki said the SEC had already agreed to extend from a playoff format to a concession where the conference failed to keep at least one team. However, he acknowledged that allowing more teams to participate could increase interest in the sport nationally.

Sanki clarified: The choice for the rest of the current contract was 12 teams or four.

Despite the potential advantages of early expansion, it has four.