College Football Playoff’s Size Could Triple in Coming Years



Year after year, college athletic leaders come under pressure to change the playoff system, which in its current form ensures that at least one Power 5 conference is not represented by a team every season. The design of the system also resulted in sustained friction, as it routinely excluded strong teams from less influential leagues like the American Athletic and Sun Belt conferences.

In addition, the playoffs did not generate interest in the game. Even before the pandemic, attendance across the country had declined for six consecutive years. TV ratings have also declined. And New Year’s Day, which for decades had been a staple of the college football season, had become less relevant, often anchored by less meaningful bowls.

The proposal “gives college football a way to reaffirm the New Year in a powerful way,” said Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner.

It is not clear when the new strategy, if approved, would go into effect, although changes are not expected for the next two seasons. Had the proposed system been in place for the 2020 season, the playoffs would have included Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Instead, the playoffs featured only Alabama – the future champion – Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

In April alone, the playoffs said task force members continued to “support and believe in the four-team playoffs as they are currently made,” but were studying at least 63 models for the to come up. These possibilities included fields of six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams.

The NCAA, which governs the lucrative Division I men’s basketball tournament, does not control the playoffs. Instead, the Football Bowl Subdivision conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director largely run the competition, with ultimate power vested in a group of 11 university presidents and chancellors.

If commissioners move the proposal forward next week, presidents and chancellors could decide as early as this month to approve “feasibility assessments” and other planning steps for a playoff expansion. They would likely review the results at a meeting scheduled for September.

The existing TV rights deal with ESPN, valued at more than $ 5.6 billion over its 12-year term, does not expire until the end of the 2025 season.