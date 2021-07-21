College Players May Make Money Off Their Fame, NCAA Panel Recommends



As in the past, universities will not be allowed to pay player salaries and athletes will not be allowed to accept money from anyone in exchange for enrolling in a particular school.

The proposed policy is intended as a temporary solution until permanent rules are written or Congress intervenes. It would only apply to universities in Division I, which has over 170,000 student-athletes and features the richest and most famous leagues in varsity sport, including Power 5: the Atlantic Coast, the Big Ten , the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeast. conferences. Officials from Divisions II and III, which together include around 750 schools and more than 320,000 players, are expected to vote on similar plans this week.

“It’s a recognition that we need to adjust our business practices when it comes to student-athletes,” said Richard J. Ensor, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner since 1988, of the approach.

NCAA leaders were “in a position where they needed to develop a policy that allowed us to start reacting to reality, but recognizing that there is a lot to learn over the next few months and that we will have to adjust. as we go ”Ensor mentioned.

In October, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which is separate from the NCAA and includes approximately 77,000 student-athletes in mostly smaller schools, voted to allow players to earn money for public appearances and mentions.

NCAA executives have insisted for months that they are eager to move forward with new guidelines to provide players with greater economic opportunity. And while it’s true that many personalities in athletics have urged the 115-year-old association to ease its long-standing restrictions, the varsity sports industry is now acting in large part because it has very little influence. choice.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas all have laws or executive orders coming into effect Thursday that will allow college athletes to earn money. More than a dozen other states have adopted similar measures with subsequent effective dates. But Congress, in a setback to the NCAA, failed to come to an agreement to override state laws and offer a national standard in federal law.