College resumes: DU: Delhi University colleges to reopen from September 15, DU issues Covid-19 guidelines – Colleges reopen, du covid 19 guidelines out for resumption of offline classes from this date

Highlights Important Notice issued by Delhi University.

Offline classes will begin September 15.

The library opened on 06 September.

Delhi University Reopening Date and Covid 19 Guidelines: Offline classes are starting again at Delhi University. On Monday (September 6) the DU notified the opening of colleges and other departments for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. In addition, the university has issued guidelines related to Kovid-19 for all colleges.



The Delhi University Library is set to open on September 06, with labs or practical classes for UG, PG final year students with 50% capacity. Offline classes in colleges will start at different stages. Due to the corona virus (COVID 19), the university has issued the necessary guidelines for all colleges. A direct link to the guidelines is provided below.

Also read: NEET PG Admission 2021: Check out how to download NEET PG Admission and details here

Delhi University Kovid-19 Guidelines for Colleges

Both teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges or universities should receive the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Students entering campus must have at least the first vaccine of COVID-19.

Theory classes of all UG, PG courses will continue online till further notice.

The library was allowed to open from 6 September. However, in the absence of proper seating arrangements, it will remain open to facilitate the distribution of books to students. Colleges can also call students by giving time and date.

Offline classes for laboratories and practical or other activities for UG and PG students will start from September 15 with 50% efficiency.

There should be a limited number of students in the laboratory, classroom, hall or room.

Students can choose offline or online classes according to their needs or preferences. Student attendance will not be mandatory.

The safety guidelines of 30 August 2021 by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and 05 November 2020 by UGC will also apply.

Also read: NTA JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: JEE Main 2021 Answer Key issued, submit objections by this date

Delhi University issued the notification

Covid-19 guidelines issued by UGC and DDMA