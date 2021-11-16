College Student Charged in Arson at Texas Synagogue
An 18-year-old college student was charged Monday with arson in a Halloween night attack on a synagogue in Austin, Texas, causing extensive damage to the building, officials said.
Stickers with Nazi propaganda and swastikas were seized from the student, Franklin Barrett Secrist, according to the FBI Special Agent, who said in the criminal complaint that Mr. Secrist wrote about arson in a journal containing racial slurs.
The target of the attack, Congregation Beth Israel, a reformatory synagogue serving about 710 families, estimated the damage at more than ,000 150,000.
“I set fire to a synagogue,” Mr. Sacrist, a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, wrote in the journal, according to the complaint, which included photos of the entries.
Security footage of the night of the attack showed Mr Sacrist carrying a five-gallon fuel tank and a roll of toilet paper to the synagogue’s entrance, before disappearing from camera view. FBI Special Agent, Thomas P. Joy Jr. said the footage showed a distinct glow of flames moments later.
Mr Sacrist’s face was covered in the video, but investigators said he was driving the same black 2021 Jeep Cherokee that appeared in security camera footage three nights earlier when he was promoting the synagogue. The vehicle’s license plate was visible in the footage.
Prior to his resignation earlier this month, Mr. Secrist was private in the Texas National Guard, the Guard confirmed in an email Monday. Mr Secrist’s lawyer, Richard Lynn Coffer II, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federal officials have not said whether Mr. Sechrist will be charged with hate crime in the arson case, which is part of a recent series of Semitic acts in the Austin area.
Beth Israel Congregational Rabbi Steven Folberg said Monday that the building’s wooden front doors have burned beyond repair.
“It’s like attacking their house,” said Rabbi Folberg, adding that the glass windows of the building were covered with soot and one was damaged.
The rabbi said that after the outbreak of coronavirus (or epidemic) all over the country (epidemic) (epidemic) epidemic (or epidemic) all over the country, the church was set on fire for the first time as it prepared to conduct a personal Shabbat service. Now the cleaning of this building has been delayed.
“The sanctuary will not be available to us for some time,” said Rabbi Folberg.
No one was injured in the blaze, which the rabbi said may have been worse. He credited a driver with seeing the fire and called 911, which he said saved the synagogue.
Rabbi Folberg, who has been in the Beth Israel congregation for 30 years, said he initially wondered if the fire was a hoax because it happened on Halloween. As security camera footage and details began to emerge from the FBI report, the rabbi said it was disturbing.
“You start asking all sorts of questions about what’s going on in the life of someone who will do something like that,” he said.
Texas State University said in a statement that it was assisting in the investigation.
“Our university condemns this heinous act of bigotry and violence and condemns all recent Semitic incidents in Austin, San Antonio and San Marcos,” it said. “The Texas State University community stands in solidarity with our Jewish students, professors, staff, alumni, and affected community members.”
Since the arson, the rabbi said, people of different religions have been crowding around the church, contributing more than $ 100,000 to the cleanup.
On Sunday, outside the State Capitol in Austin to promote compassion and condemn acts of Semitism, the rabbi said the imam of the North Austin Muslim Community Center expressed his solidarity – more than just words.
“He took an envelope from his robe and gave me a check from the mosque,” said Rabbi Folberg.
Imam, Mossad, said Monday that the check was for $ 5,000 but was more important. He recalled a fire of unknown origin in 2017 that destroyed a mosque under construction near Lake Travis just outside Austin.
“When one of us is attacked,” said the Imam, “all of us are attacked.”
Seamus Hughes Contributed to research.
