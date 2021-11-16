College Student Charged in Arson at Texas Synagogue

An 18-year-old college student was charged Monday with arson in a Halloween night attack on a synagogue in Austin, Texas, causing extensive damage to the building, officials said.

Stickers with Nazi propaganda and swastikas were seized from the student, Franklin Barrett Secrist, according to the FBI Special Agent, who said in the criminal complaint that Mr. Secrist wrote about arson in a journal containing racial slurs.

The target of the attack, Congregation Beth Israel, a reformatory synagogue serving about 710 families, estimated the damage at more than ,000 150,000.

“I set fire to a synagogue,” Mr. Sacrist, a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, wrote in the journal, according to the complaint, which included photos of the entries.