Colleges and universities in Maharashtra will provide extra 15 minutes per hour for offline exams

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that college and university students in Maharashtra would be given an additional 15 minutes per hour during their offline exams. The decision to give 15 minutes extra time to the students has been taken in a meeting held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 with various Vice Chancellors of Maharashtra State Universities. The decision was made in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic and changes in online education, with students not taking offline exams for nearly two years.Uday Samant said in a tweet, “Covid-19 compulsory education was being conducted on online platforms and exams were also being conducted online. After a two-year hiatus, students will be required to take exams offline.

Earlier last month, the University of Mumbai had directed all autonomous colleges to give their students extra time between papers after some college students in the city complained against offline exams. The university has also instructed to keep adequate distance between the two examinations and ensure that students have time to travel easily.

Now students will be able to do 2 degrees at a time

There is good news for students who want to do 2 degrees at the same time. Now students can do two full-time degree programs at the same time. The decision has been taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The decision, taken under the National Education Policy (NEP), will give students the freedom to study in different fields at the same time, said UGC President Pvt. M Jagdish Kumar said. He said the option would only be available to UGC institutions and students. It will take effect from the 2022-13 session.