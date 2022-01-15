Colleyville, Texas synagogue: Armed man takes hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Dallas-Fort Worth area, FBI says

Colleyville, Texas synagogue: Armed man takes hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Dallas-Fort Worth space, FBI says



COLLEYVILLE, Texas — A hostage state of affairs is underway at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth space Saturday, a number of sources instructed ABC Information.

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown places took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a supply aware of the state of affairs instructed ABC Information. It’s unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

A U.S. official briefed on the matter instructed ABC Information the hostage-taker is claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, however authorities haven’t but confirmed his id. The suspect is demanding to have the sister freed, the official mentioned.

Siddiqui is incarcerated at Carswell Air Power Base close to Fort Worth, in keeping with the supply. She had alleged ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of assault and tried homicide of a U.S. soldier in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in jail.

There’s believed to be one suspect at this time, the supply mentioned. The FBI has responded to the scene, together with native authorities and hostage negotiators. The Division of Homeland Safety secretary has additionally been briefed on the state of affairs, a U.S. official mentioned.

The Colleyville Police Division’s SWAT group responded to the realm noon Saturday and evacuated residents in the quick space.

As of 1:20 p.m. native time, the state of affairs “stays ongoing,” the division mentioned on social media. “We ask that you just proceed to keep away from the realm.”

The White Home can be “carefully monitoring” the hostage state of affairs and is referring any inquiries to the FBI and legislation enforcement at this time, a White Home official confirmed.

It is a growing story.