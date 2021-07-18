Collin Morikawa Wins the British Open in His First Appearance

SANDWICH, England – Louis Oosthuizen had certainly paid his dues since winning the British Open in 2010, finishing second six times in major championships.

Jordan Spieth had paid a few as well, reviving his declining game after two years of struggle.

But Collin Morikawa is a young man in a hurry, and on Sunday he proved the experience to be overrated again, winning the British Open on his first attempt by beating Oosthuizen in the final duet and fending off Spieth on the final holes.

“You have to accept it,” said Morikawa, a 24-year-old Californian. “You must be excited about these opportunities, and that’s how I saw it today, especially in the home stretch.”

Much easier said than done, but Morikawa looked focused but not too curled up from the start: chuckling with his caddy, JJ Jakovac, as they made their way up the first fairway, then holding themselves remarkably firm as the pressure continued to mount on another sunny afternoon at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.