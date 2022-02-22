World

Colombia legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

Colombia became the last country in Latin America to extend access to abortion on Monday after the country’s constitutional court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy.

The nine-judge tribunal’s decision fell short of the expectations of preferred parties to make abortion completely criminal in Colombia. Yet it has been described as a historic event by women’s rights groups, which estimate that 400,000 women in the country have secret abortions each year.

Prior to the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only if a woman’s life was in danger, a fetal defect was present, or a pregnancy was the result of rape.

Colombian women will now be able to have an abortion without any reason until the 24th week of their pregnancy. After the 24th week of pregnancy, abortion will still face restrictions.

Abortion rights activists are celebrating in Bogot,, Colombia, on Monday, February 21, 2022, after the Constitutional Court approved the criminalization of abortion and lifted all restrictions on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy.

((AP Photo / Fernando Vargara))

“We were trying to make abortion completely crime-free … but it’s still a historic step,” said Christina Rosero, a lawyer at the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, an advocacy group that is one of five organizations. Colombia has filed a lawsuit in 2020 to get the High Court to review abortion laws.

The lawsuit argues that restrictions on abortion discriminate against women in low-income areas who find it difficult to obtain legal abortions because they had less access to doctors, lawyers or psychologists who could help them prove that pregnancy would harm their health. Risk

Rosario said changes to Colombian law would make it easier for low-income people to have safe abortions.

“Our challenge now is to make sure that this verdict is carried out,” he said.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba allow abortions without restriction up to a certain stage of pregnancy, while a recent Supreme Court ruling in Mexico ruled that women cannot be tried in court for abortion.

Anti-abortion activists are protesting outside the Constitutional Court where they have placed small, symbolic coffins as judges continue to discuss the criminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, on Monday, February 21, 2022.

(AP Photo / Fernando Vargara)

Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit termination of pregnancy without exception, such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

In Colombia, where the majority of the population identifies as Roman Catholic abortion, it has long been a controversial issue. Judges have met several times to review cases filed by women’s rights groups without voting. Meanwhile, pro-choice groups waving green flags confronted pro-life protesters wearing blue.

Jonathan Silva, an employee of the pro-life group United for Life, said he was surprised by Monday’s decision. “We don’t understand how it happened,” he said. “But we must protest, and call on members of Congress to control abortion.”

A survey conducted last year in Colombia found that 25% of people consider abortion a crime, while 42% disagree with this statement. In Colombia, women who have an illegal abortion can face up to three years in prison.

