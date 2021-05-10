Colombia Protests: Police Force, Built for War, Finds a New One

Colombia Protests: Police Power, Built for Battle, Finds a New One



On the time, the federal government hoped to professionalize and depoliticize the job by consolidating a fragmented system into a nationwide drive, stated Juan Carlos Ruíz, a professor and safety knowledgeable at Colombia’s Universidad del Rosario.

By the 2000s, the police had turn into a important participant in a counterinsurgency technique geared toward rooting out the FARC, through which the army cleared rebels from territory and the police held that floor. The technique labored, forcing the rebels to barter. And it earned the police “very excessive ranges of citizen belief,” stated Paul Angelo, a fellow on the Council on Overseas Relations.

However because the peace deal, little has modified inside the police division.

Juan Manuel Santos, who was president when the deal was signed, had lengthy supported transferring the police out of the protection ministry. However the concept had been unpopular with the armed forces, partly as a result of the police convey cash and manpower into the ministry, Mr. Angelo stated. By the point Mr. Santos had signed the peace deal, he had little time left in workplace, and even much less political capital. The change was by no means made.

Now, police reform advocates are once more pushing to maneuver the 140,000-officer drive from the protection division into the inside ministry — and to prioritize human rights coaching, restrict weaponry, and check out officers who commit crimes in unusual courts as a substitute of army ones.

In an interview, the top of the nationwide police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, stated he had introduced a reform plan to the nation earlier this 12 months. However the police shouldn’t be moved out of the protection ministry, he stated.

“The scenario of drug trafficking and unlawful teams presently doesn’t enable it,” he stated, calling these points “the primary drawback in Colombia.”

The protests started in late April, when Mr. Duque proposed a tax overhaul meant to assist shut a fiscal gap exacerbated by the pandemic. Already, the nation was on edge: After a 12 months of Covid-related restrictions, the outbreak was solely getting worse, together with poverty, inequality and joblessness.