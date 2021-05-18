Colombia Rebel Commander ‘Jesús Santrich’ Killed, Venezuelan Officials Say

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A distinguished former commander of Colombia’s largest guerrilla group, who was recognized by the nom de guerre Jesús Santrich, has been killed in Venezuela, in accordance with three senior Venezuela authorities officers near the nation’s safety forces.

The officers, who requested anonymity to debate nationwide safety points, didn’t say how he died. The armed group he ran confirmed his demise in a message on its web site, blaming the killing on Colombian particular forces, with out offering any proof. Colombian officers say they’re nonetheless working to substantiate his demise, and didn’t instantly reply to the group’s allegation.

The insurgent chief, whose actual title was Seuxis Hernández Solarte, helped lead the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, earlier than turning into one of many negotiators who struck a peace take care of the Colombian authorities in 2016, ending 5 many years of warfare.

He then turned towards the deal, and returned to arms.

Mr. Hernández — recognizable all through the nation as a result of he usually wore darkish glasses and a checkered scarf — was, in some ways, an emblem of the tough steadiness Colombia has needed to strike as it really works to go away behind the bloody battle that displaced thousands and thousands, killed at the least 220,000 and outlined the nation for generations.