Colombia’s ambassador to the United States warned on Tuesday that Russia was interfering in the region and threatening democracy there. He praised US relations with his country and said it was important for more democratic values ​​in the region.

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Amb. Juan Carlos Pinzon describes how Russia – a country with a long and disgusting history of negative involvement in Latin America – continues to use its influence badly on the continent.

He told Gadget Clock Digital: “Russia is trying to stay in the region, literally, in a harmful way, through cyber-attacks, trying to influence our democracy through misinformation, and that’s something we care about (because) the regime there. In areas like Venezuela (Nicolas) Maduro or Nicaragua (Daniel) Ortega, they have somehow allowed their territories to pose such a threat. “

Pinzon, who was a guest speaker at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles this week, warned of Russia’s heinous actions on the continent and described how it was playing a particularly problematic role in Venezuela and Nicaragua. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Colombians go to the polls later this month to elect a new president, and there are growing concerns that Russia has already begun a campaign of intervention. In March, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the Colombian president’s visit to the White House that it was an area of ​​concern and noted that Colombia had “expressed significant concern at the level of confusion – explicitly or implicitly – directly from Russia. In Colombia.”

The U.S. official added that the United States is providing technical assistance to its South American allies to help increase cyber-attacks. According to Voice of America, more than 50,000 attacks have been identified against the Colombian National Voter Registry web platform, leading to its parliamentary elections in March.

One of the countries at the center of Russia’s detrimental influence is Venezuela, which has spent billions to secure its presence there.

Venezuela shares a border with Colombia and the former oil-rich country’s economy has collapsed due to years of political instability, corruption and drug-trafficking, leading to mass exodus, according to UN estimates of six million to two million. Among whom fled to Colombia.

Pinzone said it was important for democracy to return to Venezuela. He told Gadget Clock Digital: “In our opinion, it is important to keep clear intentions as a solid concept that is bringing democracy back to Venezuela. Let’s make sure that any talks are for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and for the restoration of democracy. “

Pinzone said the best way to stop illegal immigration from there is to have a prosperous Latin America. “If we can bring prosperity to Latin America, investment, jobs, security, a stable democracy, a strong institution, we will not see such a level of immigration.” He noted that the continent has one billion people, a natural resource and that proper investment and assistance is needed to enrich it.

Pinzone highlights Colombia’s 200-year-old relationship with the United States. “I think the US-Colombia operation is the most important in the Western Hemisphere. Together we have fought against drug traffickers, criminals and I think we have to continue this because unfortunately these drugs are increasing its presence.” He added that the United States has a big role to play in realizing how it is a major consumer of illicit drugs.

He concludes, “We must work together, those who produce and those who use, and in doing so, face truly detrimental funds that derail the economy, derail democracy, and somehow affect the prospects for better – our region.”

In March, President Biden announced that he was nominating Colombia as a major NATO ally. This status brings some advantages in defense, trade and security cooperation. The announcement came during a meeting with Colombian President Evan Duke.

