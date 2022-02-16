Color Changing Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launched in India, Know Price and Specifications

Realme 9 Pro 5G and 9 Pro+ Launched in India: Chinese company Realme’s 9 series smartphone has been introduced in India with 64 megapixels and 5,000mAh battery. Both these phones change color when the light is on.

After a long wait, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its 9 series phone in India. On Wednesday, February 16, Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro + 5G have been introduced in the Indian market. The special thing in both the phones is that both the phones of Reality come with Light Shift Design. When there is sunlight or light, the color of their back panel turns from blue to red. Along with this, triple rear camera and dynamic RAM expansion have also been given in the phone.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India

Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 17,999 which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 20,999. At the same time, the price for 6GB + 128GB variant of Realme 9 Pro + 5G is Rs 24,999.

The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 28,999. A discount offer of Rs 2000 is being given on Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro + for using HDFC Card.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

Talking about this phone of Reality, it runs on Android 12. Which is linked to Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. This phone has a triple rear camera setup, which is a 64MP primary camera, f1.79 lens along with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Whereas a 16MP camera has been given in its front.

Connectivity has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone. Apart from this, it has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. It comes with 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is also based on Android 12, which comes with Realme UI 3.0. The phone flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Realme 9 Pro+ packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Realme 9 Pro + 5G has a triple rear camera setup, which is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup includes an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. While the Realme 9 Pro+ also sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 60W SuperDart fast charging. The phone weighs 182 grams.

Whom to compete with and the special difference between the two phones

The Realme 9 Pro 5G features a 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will compete with the Infinix Zero 5G, Vivo T1 5G and Moto G71 5G, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will rival phones such as Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Moto.

When can the phone be bought

The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Blue colours. While the Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 noon (noon) on February 23, the Realme 9 Pro + 5G will be available for purchase from 12 noon (noon) on February 21. Both these phones can be purchased from Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels.