World

Colorado city settles nearly $3M lawsuit in fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Black man

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Colorado city settles nearly M lawsuit in fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Black man
Written by admin
Colorado city settles nearly M lawsuit in fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Black man

Colorado city settles nearly $3M lawsuit in fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Black man

The family of a Black man shot and killed by police in 2019 has reached a nearly $ 3 million settlement with the City of Colorado Springs.

Police body camera footage showed officers talking to 19-year-old De’Von Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby in southeast Colorado Springs in the summer of 2019.

A photo of De'Von Bailey.

A photo of De’Von Bailey.
(Mari Newman (provided))

Bailey ran as he was about to be searched. An officer could be heard yelling “Hands up!” three times before firing.

Police Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson said they feared Bailey may have been reaching for a gun as he ran. Body-cam footage released by investigators showed officers removing a pistol from Bailey’s pocket after he was shot and was on the ground in handcuffs.

The family’s federal lawsuit alleges civil rights violations, racial bias in policing and wrongful death. On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved the $ 2.97 million settlement.

AUSTIN POLICE TURN TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO HELP WITH 311 CALL BACKLOG AFTER DEFUNDING

“Any loss of life in our community, regardless of the circumstances, is a tragic event and the officers involved never wished to be part of this incident, nor did they want an outcome resulting in the loss of life,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said. said in a statement.

The department clarified that they stand behind the officers whom they believe “acted justifiably to protect both themselves and the community.”

A police cruiser in Colorado Springs.

A police cruiser in Colorado Springs.
(Facebook / Colorado Springs Police Department)

READ Also  F.B.I. Agents Became C.I.A. Operatives in Overseas Prisons

The CSPD said the settlement is not, “in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the city and taxpayers.”

The settlement also calls for anti-bias training for the department’s police officers, the department said.

A state grand jury, the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office reviewed the August 2019 shooting but declined to file charges against the officers.

14-YEAR-OLD GIRL CHARGED IN DC SHOOTING ON PENNSYLVANIA AVE

Bailey’s mother, Delisha Searcy, said in a statement provided to Gadget Clock that she hoped the settlement would prevent similar deaths.

“My heart is broken at the loss of my son, but I am hopeful that the changes in the Colorado Springs Police Department will prevent another family from losing a child,” Searcy said.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the settlement of the lawsuit filed against the city and the officers was in taxpayers’ best interest and avoided a costly jury trial.

FILE: Greg Bailey, front, speaks at a news conference about the death of his son, De'Von, during a police stop in Aug. 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

FILE: Greg Bailey, front, speaks at a news conference about the death of his son, De’Von, during a police stop in Aug. 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
(AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

The Colorado Springs City Council approved the settlement in a 7-2 vote and Councilman Dave Donelson said before voting against it that the settlement would be “disheartening and demoralizing” for law enforcement and citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Councilman Wayne Williams, among those who approved it, said the deal was made with the support of police officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ Also  A new initiative will bring more vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

#Colorado #city #settles #lawsuit #fatal #police #shooting #19yearold #Black #man

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Newark police officer hospitalized after being shot; Suspect in custody

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment