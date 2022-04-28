Colorado couple sought in accidental shooting death of mother’s 6-year-old son



Colorado authorities are searching for a man and woman in connection with the accidental shooting death of a woman’s young son, and police are concerned that they may have fled the area.

Fort Collins police are searching for Roy Summers’ mother, Rosineta McCall, 40, and her husband, Ron Matthews, the department said Thursday. McCall has been charged with child abuse – knowingly and recklessly causing death – and illegal storage of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Matthews, 35, is accused of trying to influence a government employee and manipulating physical evidence. The couple was last seen during a virtual hearing in civil court on April 21.

“While people will be held accountable for their reckless actions, nothing can bring this little boy back. In such cases justice seems like a hollow word, but we can each honor the life of the judge by our own actions,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swaboda. In a statement.

The allegations stem from the April 10 summer death. Officers responded at a home where he accidentally shot himself, police said.

He died at the hospital. Larimar County Corner determined that the boy had died at gunpoint and ruled that his death was an accident.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Macaulay had picked up a handgun earlier in the day and would leave if his children were not in an unsafe area, authorities said. Summers picked up the gun a few hours later and accidentally shot himself, they said.

Mathews was not living at home at the time but lied to investigators and was torn with evidence, police said.