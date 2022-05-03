Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns ‘the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily’



Colorado Gov. Jared Paulis has told local media that he is “still optimistic” that police will ensure justice for John Bennett Ramsey, whose 1996 murder at the age of six remains unsolved.

“One thing I can say is that the assassin of Jonbenet Ramsey should not be easily restrained, because I am still hopeful that he will be arrested today and in five years or 10 years through existing technology,” the governor told CBS Denver on Monday evening.

According to the network, as part of the ongoing review of the case, he expressed the possibility of the State Bureau of Investigation taking action and conducting DNA samples.

The interview follows a report by Gadget Clock Digital that John Bennett’s father, John Ramsay, announced at a Crimecon 2020 event in Las Vegas on Saturday that he supports a new petition to allow an independent agency to test DNA in the case instead of the Boulder Police.

The governor’s office said in a statement that it had “agreed to review the application and further investigate the cold case and see how the new technology could help Jonbenet identify Ramsey’s killer and bring him to justice.”

Ramsey also took issue with the small boulder of the case over the control of the police department, arguing that a larger body with more resources should lead the investigation. And he called for the killing of children to be a federal crime, which would involve the FBI in such cases.

John Bennett’s mother reported the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy on the morning of December 26, 1996 in Boulder, Colorado. He discovered a long ransom note claiming $ 118,000 in exchange for Jonbenet. John Ramsay found the baby’s body in the basement of their home that day.

Boulder police backed out of Ramsey’s criticism in a statement Sunday.

“Justice for John Bennett’s family and everyone affected by his loss – and hopefully we have a shared goal to bring some peace,” said Maris Harold, the city’s police chief. “Our investigations with federal, state and local partners have never stopped. This includes new ways to use DNA technology. We have always used state-of-the-art technology because it was at the forefront of this investigation. Every time DNA technology changes, we make sure evidence can be tested.” I worked to make it happen. “

The department said it has followed 21,016 tips, letters and emails and has traveled to 19 states since December 26, 1996 to interview more than a thousand people involved in the killings. The department has also worked in federal, state and cooperation. Local agencies have met with those officials about the case and most recently as of March 2022.

Separately, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said earlier this week that it had updated more than 750 reference samples, including the latest DNA technology.