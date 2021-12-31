Colorado Gov. Reduces Trucker’s 110-Year Prison Sentence to 10 Years – Gadget Clock

World

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday reduced the prison sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver, to a 10-year sentence.

“Mr. Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence is reduced to 10 years,” the Colorado governor’s office said in a statement.

The commutation for Aguilera-Mederos was part of three commutations, 15 pardons and an executive order granting pardons for 1,351 convictions of possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills on April 25, 2019. His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

He wept as he apologized to the victims’ families at his Dec. 13 sentencing.

“When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me,” he said. “I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life.”

Prosecutors argued he should have used a runaway ramp designed for such situations. Aguilera-Mederos, for his part, said he was struggling to avoid traffic and trying to shift to slow down.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano. Relatives of victims supported at least some prison time at his sentencing hearing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

