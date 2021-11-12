Colorado Governor Says High Virus Rick Makes All Adults Booster-Eligible
Citing the widespread spread of coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Paulis said Thursday that all adults would be eligible for a booster shot because of their high risk of infection, assuming enough time has elapsed since their initial dose.
Mr. Paulis, a Democrat, signed an executive order declaring the entire state a high risk of exposure and requiring any adult to receive the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months before or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Federal regulators say adults who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for the booster if they are 65 or older, or if they are at increased risk due to medical conditions or where they work or live. Individuals who have taken Johnson & Johnson shots, which are only available to adults, are eligible. People can choose any of the three vaccine brands for their booster.
On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration to extend their booster eligibility to all adults.
If the regulator signs that request, the health authorities will authorize what they say is already happening frequently. Many people, whether technically qualified or not, appear to be receiving boosters, so it may be futile to stick to complex criteria, some health officials have said.
The growing body of early global research has shown that vaccines available in the United States remain highly protective against the worst effects of the disease, even during the summer of overgrown delta-type growths, weakened immune systems in the elderly, with few exceptions.
Numerous published studies have shown that their protection from infection, with or without symptoms, is reduced. Public health experts say this does not mean vaccines do not work. But the importance of diminishing effectiveness – and suggesting that all adults should be eligible for a booster – is still debatable.
Vaccine orders state in the US
A growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some kind of vaccine requirement. Here’s a closer look.
Mr Police’s order backed the expansion of booster access, saying it had seen a significant spread of the virus across the state of Colorado, qualifying for the type of high-risk environment for which federal regulators cleared booster.
“We want to make sure that Colorado has all the tools it needs to protect itself from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and healthcare workers,” the governor said in a statement. “Every Colorado now deserves a booster so they can protect themselves and their families.”
The order comes as Colorado faces the highest number of virus cases in a single year. As of Wednesday, the daily average of new cases has risen by 42 percent, and the average new death has risen by 52 percent in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times database. The seven-day average of new cases was 3,737 and the average number of deaths per day was 35.
“We are currently experiencing a peak that many other parts of the country experienced a month or two ago,” Mr Police told a news conference on Monday.
Its executive order, signed on Wednesday, said that as of that day, only 623 hospital beds across the state remained vacant, with 95 per cent of intensive care beds in the state being filled.
The governor had earlier this month signed an executive order allowing hospitals to evacuate patients if they were close to capacity.
Asked at a news conference Wednesday about Colorado’s approach, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle P. Valensky emphasized that vaccinating people first was a priority. “I think it’s the most important thing,” she said, “in terms of hospitalization and prevention of death and infection, and myself.”
The FDA is “currently looking at data to extend the booster to the entire population,” she added.
In mid-August, President Biden announced plans to make the booster available to all adults, but the launch of the campaign was delayed after regulators said more time was needed to review the data.
Amy Schoenfeld Walker And Josh Holder Contributed to the report.
#Colorado #Governor #High #Virus #Rick #Adults #BoosterEligible
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.