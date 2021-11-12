Colorado Governor Says High Virus Rick Makes All Adults Booster-Eligible

Citing the widespread spread of coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Paulis said Thursday that all adults would be eligible for a booster shot because of their high risk of infection, assuming enough time has elapsed since their initial dose.

Mr. Paulis, a Democrat, signed an executive order declaring the entire state a high risk of exposure and requiring any adult to receive the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months before or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Federal regulators say adults who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for the booster if they are 65 or older, or if they are at increased risk due to medical conditions or where they work or live. Individuals who have taken Johnson & Johnson shots, which are only available to adults, are eligible. People can choose any of the three vaccine brands for their booster.

On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration to extend their booster eligibility to all adults.