Colorado Makes Doxxing Public Health Workers Illegal

Colorado on Tuesday made it unlawful to share the non-public info of public well being employees and their households on-line in order that it may be used for functions of harassment, responding to a rise in threats to such employees through the pandemic.

Often called doxxing, the follow of sharing an individual’s delicate info, reminiscent of a bodily or e mail tackle or telephone quantity, has lengthy been used towards legislation enforcement personnel, reporters, protesters and girls talking out about sexual abuse. However well being care employees have more and more change into a goal as their jobs on the entrance strains of the response to the coronavirus pandemic have positioned them on the middle of the heated nationwide debate over protecting measures and virus misinformation.

Health employees in Colorado and different states have had their property vandalized and have acquired demise threats and harassing telephone calls after their private info was posted on-line.

“I wish to thank all of our well being departments and public well being employees throughout the state,” Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado mentioned in signing the invoice. “What they’ve been by way of this final 12 months has been completely extraordinary.”