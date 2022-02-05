Colorado man accused of kidnapping Michael Bloomberg ranch employee, asking where his daughters were



A Colorado man accused of kidnapping a caretaker domestic worker on a farm owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has been arrested in Wyoming this week.

According to court documents, Joseph Trial, 48, asked the accused woman – who remains unknown – about the whereabouts of Bloomberg’s two teenage daughters when he pushed her truck through the gate of the ranch and forced her to leave with him at gunpoint.

The judge also spoke to Bloomberg and claimed that he wanted to create an “international scene” when he forced her into his truck in the Denver area.

When she was forced to withdraw money from the ATM, the woman shouted “help me” at the machine’s surveillance camera, and after investigators searched for her iPad, she was finally stationed at a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Whitmer wants to dismiss the abduction plot defense allegations

The judge, who allegedly had an AR-15 firearm and a handgun, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in federal court on Thursday.

The woman was unharmed but Justice kissed her on the forehead and told her she would die if she was not a woman.

The suspect has no known connection to the employee or Bloomberg. He lives in Craig, Colorado, about 70 miles from the farm where he worked as an apartment handyman, authorities said.

The victim further alleges that the judge told her he went to a local airport last summer in search of Bloomberg, court documents said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Wyoming Law Enforcement Agency, the FBI and others for their swift and heroic action in this case to ensure that no casualties were reported. It has been returned to the family, “said Bloomberg spokeswoman Tie Trippet in a statement.

Bloomberg bought the farm in 2020 for 44.8 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.