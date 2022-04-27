Colorado man arrested for Arizona cold cases decades ago, including young woman’s murder



A Colorado man is suspected in a pair of cold cases, including the 1989 murder of a young woman and sexual assault that took place more than three decades ago in the same Arizona apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas Cox, 58, was taken into custody in Colorado Springs and extradited to Arizona to face the death charges of 22-year-old Susan Amy Morse.

He was linked to the crime after investigators used advanced DNA and fingerprint technology.

“We are constantly on the lookout for things. When there is a new technology or new technique to identify the suspect or test the evidence, we buy it, and over the years we re-examine the evidence and in this particular case it works dramatically.” Police Department Sergeant. Chuck Trapani told Fox-approved KSAZ-TV.

Morse was killed on October 16, 1989, and was found dead in his Mesa, Arizona apartment, where he lived alone. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In November 1990, Cox entered the same apartment complex and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman, allegedly stealing her cash and VCR. He survived, police said.

Cox was not initially identified as a suspect in either case, but investigators say his mother lived next to Morse.

He has been released on 1 million bail and faces 16 criminal charges, including first-degree murder, sexual assault, theft and kidnapping.