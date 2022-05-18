Colorado mom finds crack pipe in Walmart grocery delivery in front of 3-year-old daughter



A Colorado mom says she discovered a cracked pipe whereas unpacking a Walmart grocery delivery order together with her 3-year-old daughter.

In response to Denver’s Fox 31, Tessia Britt stated the pipe was in a bag subsequent to a container of pineapple juice. That is when she stated she instantly referred to as her husband.

“I stated it is a cracked pipe in the bag, and he seems to be up and he thinks, yeah, it is actually, you are not loopy,” he stated. Britt instructed FOX31 that the groceries have been offered by a third-party service utilized by Walmart.

He stated he was “indignant” and “upset.”

Gadget Clock has reached out to retail giants. Walmart instructed Fox 31 in Denver that it had investigated the incident.

“We try to supply each buyer with a optimistic delivery expertise,” the corporate stated in a press release. “Unusually, we take buyer complaints very severely. Upon studying of what occurred, we instantly disable third get together drivers and encourage any buyer to come across something unsatisfactory in order to succeed in buyer care.”

Walmart didn’t establish the service used to ship the groceries. Britt stated he would nonetheless order his groceries however would verify every bag on the front.

“While you ship groceries you don’t have to fret you can’t even assist your children anymore, since you by no means know what you’ll discover in this bag,” he stated.