Colorado Opera House Attic Holds Century-Old Painted Sets

LEADVILLE, Colorado – One summer day three years ago, Wendy Waszut-Barrett stumbled upon quite a discovery at the Tabor Opera House, high in the Colorado Rockies.

“I’m still excited about it now,” she said in a recent interview, “and I’m all red.”

Waszut-Barrett, a period theatrical painting specialist who runs Historic Stage Services, was driving around various locations from her home near Minneapolis in Santa Fe, NM. She stopped here in Leadville, about 100 miles west of Denver, to check out the Tabor, which opened in 1879 and has since been designated a national treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Waszut-Barrett had heard rumors that old sets were stored on the top floor of the Italian-style theater and asked her if she could snoop around.