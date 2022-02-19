World

Colorado plastic surgeon charged after death of teen breast implant patient

A Colorado plastic surgeon who lost a teenage patient during a breast augmentation procedure is behind bars outside Denver on charges of aggravated assault and criminal negligence.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, surrendered to deputies on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued in August 2019, years after the dirty surgery.

“It’s very rare for a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against healthcare providers,” said David Woodruff, an attorney for Nguyen’s family. “I commend the District Attorney for his courage and determination in this investigation and in bringing this allegation.”

Emalin Nguyen, left, died at the age of 18 after she slipped into a coma and saved thousands of dollars for a breast transplant from Dr. Geoffrey Kim.

(Emmalyn Nguyen’s family / Arapahoe County Sheriff)

Colorado teen, 18, suffers severe brain damage after breast implant surgery, family says

Kim and Rex Micker, a nurse accused of manslaughter in Nguyen’s death, allegedly took Nguyen in excess through a method called “snowfall” in an attempt to bring her under faster anesthesia.

According to Woodruff, “snow” means “quiet.”

“In terms of surgery and anesthesia, this means giving the patient a larger dose of anesthesia than usual, regardless of age or weight,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “This allows the patient to fall asleep much faster, but also increases their risk of shortness of breath.”

Nguyen stopped breathing – and no one noticed until another nurse arrived a few minutes later, according to a lawsuit filed in December 2019. The second nurse notices that her face has turned blue and she has had a cardiac arrest.

READ Also  House Inquiry Into Jan. 6 Issues 10 New Subpoenas

They started CPR – but Kim prevented her staff from calling 911 for help for more than five hours – and told the teen’s mother she was doing “well.” The surgery was supposed to take two hours.

“I had a strange feeling,” Nguyen’s mother, Lin Pham, told reporters after the lawsuit was filed.

He alleges that Kim’s staff misled him for hours.

FDA Highlights Breast Implant Warning, Patient Call for Checklist

“Treatment for a brain injury is to cool the brain within 6 hours to reduce swelling,” Woodruff said. “By blocking the call at 911 and delaying 6 hours of treatment, they make his brain injury more serious.”

There was a firehouse in the same parking lot that could provide help in a matter of moments.

Nguyen, who saved 6,000 for the surgery, went into a coma and died 14 months later.

Through their attorneys, Nguyen’s relatives issued a statement saying they hoped the criminal case would be an explanation and closed.

“We are glad that we are finally getting justice for Emalin. Although it will never bring our daughter back, at least it will help prevent others from being injured and other families’ lives being ruined,” they say. “We have not yet been able to recover from Emmalyn’s death. We hope that bringing criminal charges will bring out the truth about what happened and bring justice to Emmalyn.”

Captain Travis Stewart of the Arapaho Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the criminal investigation began shortly after the failed surgery and involved dozens of interviews and search warrants.

READ Also  In Iraq, Going Viral Can Bring Fame, and the Threat of Violence

Kim has been released on bond.

Authorities say the investigation is open and active.

