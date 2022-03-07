World

Colorado police investigating after box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver

24 seconds ago
Someone broke into a truck in Colorado last week and broke into a man’s head box, reports said.

The burglary occurred between 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday when the freight company’s truck was parked near Denver’s Central Park, police said. According to authorities, the heads were transported for medical research purposes.

The thefts occurred in the Central Park area of ​​Denver

(KDVR (FOX 31 Denver))

“Pretty tragic,” said Isaac Fields. A local resident who regularly walks his dog in a nearby park told Fox 31 Denver. “I guess I don’t usually see too many weird things happen here.”

Record (KDVR (FOX 31 DENVER))

According to The Denver Post, police said the blue and white box had a label that said “free human specimens.”

A dolly was also stolen and police did not say how many heads were in the box.

The cardboard box, which was about 20 x 15 x 18 inches, had “Science Care” written next to it, sources told FOX 31.

Science Care is a body donation program for both scientific research and education, according to the station.

Denver's Central Park neighborhood

Record (KDVR)

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday.

Anyone who finds a box of human heads has been told to call the Denver Police Department, authorities said.

