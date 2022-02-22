World

Colorado police recover fentanyl from home where five people fatally overdosed on Sunday afternoon

Detectives from the Commerce City Police Department recovered a positively tested drug for fentanyl from a home where five adults had suffered a fatal overdose Sunday afternoon.

The dead included five, two men and three women, aged 24 to 32. A 4-month-old baby was found at the home and is doing well Monday, police said.

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said the baby’s mother was among the dead, KUSA reported.

A 29-year-old woman was also found at home and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The apartment complex in Commerce City, Colorado, where five people took overdose of fentanyl on Sunday.

Officials believe the motive for the death was cocaine and an overdose of fentanyl, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday.

“No drugs are safe now,” Mason said.

The Commerce City Police Department said Monday that its detectives would “strongly pursue charges” against drug dealers.

“Fentanyl use, intentionally or unintentionally, and subsequent overdose deaths associated with its use have reached epic proportions in Colorado,” the department said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and is commonly associated with heroin, cocaine and other drugs.

An analysis by Families Against Fentanyl found that approximately 79,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 died of overdose between 2020 and 2021, making it the leading cause of death for that age group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

